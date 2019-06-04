{{featured_button_text}}
Man Injured In Riding Lawnmower Rollover

A lawncare contractor is rescued by Farmington Fire Department personnel after being seriously injured about 1 p.m. Tuesday when the lawnmower he was riding on an embankment at Parkland Health Center rolled over on top of him. After being removed from underneath the lawnmower, the man was transported to Parkland Health Center by St. Francois County Ambulance for treatment of his injuries.

 Mark Marberry, Daily Journal

