Man injured in Ste. Gen crash

An area man was injured in a one-vehicle accident in Ste. Genevieve County on Monday.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) crash report, Tyler Beck, 28, of Ste. Genevieve, was driving a 2001 Ford Explorer northbound on Route Y Monday morning.

The report states that, at 7:25 a.m., the SUV crossed the center of the highway, traveling off the left side of the roadway and into an embankment. The vehicle then struck the embankment and rolled over, coming to rest upright off the left side of the road near Lawrenceton Cut Off Road.

The MSHP reports that Beck sustained serious injuries in the crash and was airlifted by Air Evac helicopter to Mercy Hospital in St. Louis.

According to the crash report, Beck was wearing a seat belt at the time of the accident, and damage to the vehicle was listed as “total.”

Bobby Radford is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at bradford@dailyjournalonline.com

