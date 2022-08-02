 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Man injured in Sunday crash, cited for DWI

Man cited with DWI following Sunday accident
An area man was injured during a one-vehicle accident in Madison County on Sunday. 

According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) crash report, 33-year-old Samuel R. Mabery of Fredericktown was driving a 2003 Ford F-150 pickup truck east on Highway 72 in Madison County Sunday night.

The report state that at 8:08 p.m., the truck ran off the roadway and struck a fence on Highway 72 east of Route MM.

Mabery reportedly sustained minor injuries in the crash and was taken by ambulance to Madison Medical Center for treatment. The report states the man was wearing a seat belt during the accident, and damage was listed in the report as moderate.

The MSHP reports Mabery was arrested following the crash and cited for driving while intoxicated.

Bobby Radford is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at bradford@dailyjournalonline.com

Staff Writer

Reporter, Staff Writer, and Photojournalist

