A Desloge man was seriously injured in a tractor trailer crash on Highway 32 near Weingarten on Monday morning.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, at about 8:10 a.m. Monday Roger Petty, 62, was driving a 2014 International east on Highway 32 when the vehicle went off the right side of the roadway and struck trees.

He received serious injuries and was taken to Barnes Hospital by Air Evac. 

The report states he was wearing a seat belt.

