Man killed in crash on US 67 Wednesday

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a Wednesday morning fatality on US 67 at Hildebrecht Road in St. Francois County.

According to MSHP, a 2004 Chevy Monte Carlo being driven by Keith J. Smith, 84, of Farmington, was heading east on Hildebrecht Road about 5:50 a.m. while a 2018 Dodge Ram 2500 being driven by William E. Pigue, 33, of Hillsboro, was being driven south on U.S. 67. The patrol reports that when the Monte Carlo failed to yield to the Ram, the front end of the Ram hit the left side of the Monte Carlo.

The MSHP report states that Smith was pronounced dead on the scene by the St. Francois County coroner at 6:11 a.m. and taken to St. Francois County Morgue. A passenger in his vehicle, Virginia L. Smith, 83, was transported by Air Evac to Mercy Hospital in St. Louis with serious injuries, according to the highway patrol.

While Pigue was listed as wearing a seat belt, both Smiths were listed as not wearing safety devices.

Damage to the Ram was listed as moderate, while the Monte Carlo was totaled.

In an unrelated event reported by the patrol earlier this week, a two-vehicle crash occurred when a vehicle attempted to stop for a crossing goose on Route CC south of Plattin Road.

According to the patrol, a 2005 Dodge Ram being driven by Bobby D. West, 36, of Park Hills, tried stopping for a goose when a 2002 Dodge Intrepid driven by James D. Pruitt, 47, of Festus, struck the rear of the Ram.

Damages listed to the Ram were moderate, damages listed to the Intrepid were extensive. Both men were listed as wearing safety devices, both were taken to Mercy Hospital South by private conveyance for minor injuries.

Sarah Haas is the assistant editor for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at 573-518-3617 or at shaas@dailyjournalonline.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 1 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.