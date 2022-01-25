Man killed in Ste. Gen County accident Sunday

A Ste. Genevieve man was killed in a vehicle accident on Sunday night.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, at 10:23 p.m., MSHP and Ste. Genevieve County deputies were called to the intersection of Route M and Gisi Road. Abraham D. Sultzer, 26, of Ste. Genevieve was traveling south on Route M when he failed to negotiate a curve to the left.

The report states the 2001 Ford F150 he was driving traveled off the right side of the road onto Gisi Road. Sultzer overcorrected and skidded back onto Route M and crossed the centerline. He then overcorrected to the right and began to rotate clockwise and traveled off the right side of the roadway, striking a sign and overturning. Sultzer was ejected from the vehicle and the vehicle came to rest on its top.

Sultzer was pronounced dead on the scene at 11 p.m. by the assistant coroner and transported to Basler Funeral Home. According to the report, he was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the accident. The vehicle was listed as totaled and towed by Ives Towing.

