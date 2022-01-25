 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Man killed in Ste. Gen County accident Sunday

  • 0
fatal accident
File

A Ste. Genevieve man was killed in a vehicle accident on Sunday night.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, at 10:23 p.m., MSHP and Ste. Genevieve County deputies were called to the intersection of Route M and Gisi Road. Abraham D. Sultzer, 26, of Ste. Genevieve was traveling south on Route M when he failed to negotiate a curve to the left.

The report states the 2001 Ford F150 he was driving traveled off the right side of the road onto Gisi Road. Sultzer overcorrected and skidded back onto Route M and crossed the centerline. He then overcorrected to the right and began to rotate clockwise and traveled off the right side of the roadway, striking a sign and overturning. Sultzer was ejected from the vehicle and the vehicle came to rest on its top.

Sultzer was pronounced dead on the scene at 11 p.m. by the assistant coroner and transported to Basler Funeral Home. According to the report, he was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the accident. The vehicle was listed as totaled and towed by Ives Towing.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Park Hills man injured in crash

Park Hills man injured in crash

The Missouri State Highway Patrol's (MSHP's) Troop E reported a Park Hills man sustained injuries in Bollinger County Tuesday afternoon.

Patrol reports Friday accident

Patrol reports Friday accident

The Missouri State Highway Patrol ended 2021 in the area by responding to a single-vehicle accident with injuries in Washington County Friday …

Watch Now: Related Video

James Webb Space Telescope makes it to crucial orbital zone

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News