Man killed in UTV wreck on Highway 8

According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) report, a Mineral Point man was killed in an early Sunday morning crash. He was said to be a passenger on a UTV traveling on the shoulder of Highway 8 at Stoney Point Road in Washington County.

According to the MSHP, the accident occurred at 2:20 a.m. when a 2021 Polaris RZR driven by Sikeston L. Bingham, 25, of Bonne Terre, was traveling west on the right shoulder of Highway 8. When Bingham made a left turn in an attempt to travel up a rock wall, the UTV rolled backward and overturned, partially ejecting Bingham's passenger, Gene E. Skaggs, 28, of Mineral Point.

Skaggs, who was reportedly not wearing a safety device at the time of the wreck, was pronounced dead at the scene at 2:44 a.m. by Washington County Coroner Steve Hatfield, assisted by MSgt. D.F. Isringhausen and Washington County deputies. Skaggs was transported to the Washington County Morgue by Hatfield, the MSHP crash report states.

The report also states that Bingham, who was not injured, was not wearing a seat belt when the crash occurred and was also uninsured. He was charged with driving while intoxicated, resulting in the death of another, and placed on 24-hour hold at the Washington County Jail.

The vehicle was listed as totaled and towed away by Elliott Motor Company Towing.

Kevin R. Jenkins is the managing editor of the Farmington Press and can be reached at 573-783-9667 or kjenkins@farmingtonpressonline.com

