Man killed Monday morning on US 67

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a Monday morning fatality on US 67 near Old Orchard Road in Bonne Terre.

According to MSHP, a 2019 Chrysler Pacifica being driven by Chelcy D. Aubuchon, 33, of Bonne Terre, was traveling south on US 67 in the right lane about 4:48 a.m. Monday when Timothy L. Courtwright, 35, of Park Hills, walked into the roadway and into the path of the Pacifica. The report states that the Pacifica attempted to stop by applying pressure to the brakes, but started to skid and the front of the vehicle struck Courtwright.

The MSHP report states that Courtwright was pronounced dead on the scene by the St. Francois County Coroner's Office at 6:10 a.m. and taken to the St. Francois County Morgue.

Damaged listed to the Pacifica was moderate, and it was towed from the scene by Buckley's Towing.

A portion of the highway was shut down for several hours while law enforcement officers remained on the scene.

Danielle Thurman is a reporter for the Daily Journal and can be contacted at dthurman@dailyjournalonline.com or 573-518-3616.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 7 Angry 1

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.