A man was killed and four motorists injured in separate vehicle accidents in Washington and Ste. Genevieve counties earlier this week, according to Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) crash reports.

An Arizona man was killed in a one-vehicle accident in Ste. Genevieve County on Monday. The MSHP crash report states 42-year-old Edgar G. Rubio-Gonzalez of San Luis, Arizona, was driving a 1993 Ford L8000 commercial truck south on I-55 in Ste. Genevieve County Monday night.

At 10:55 p.m., the report states the man’s large truck suffered a mechanical failure before veering off the left side of the highway, where it struck the cable barrier, overturned, and caught fire. The accident reportedly happened north of the 160.4 mile marker of I-55.

The man was pronounced dead on the scene by the Ste. Genevieve County assistant coroner about an hour later, at 11:54 p.m.

The report states Rubio-Gonzalez was not wearing a seat belt during the crash, and damage to the commercial truck was listed in the report as total. The man was reportedly transported to Basler Funeral Home by the Ste. Genevieve County assistant coroner.

The Ste. Genevieve County Sheriff’s Office assisted the MSHP in processing Monday’s fatal accident, according to the crash report.

According to the MSHP, 18-year-old Hannah M. Bley of Bloomsdale was driving a 2012 Chevrolet Malibu north on Highway 61 near Village Drive in Ste. Genevieve County Wednesday afternoon, and stopped for traffic.

A 2011 Ford Escape driven by 19-year-old Morgan G. Messer of Festus, and a 2022 Toyota Highlander driven by 63-year-old Anthony G. Grass of Ste. Genevieve, were also stopped for traffic in the northbound lane.

According to the MSHP, a 2020 Subaru Outback driven by Aswin R. Kansakar, 32, of St. Louis, hit the back of the Highlander, causing the SUV to hit the Escape, which hit the Chevrolet Malibu. The Highlander was reportedly pushed off the right side of the road and down an embankment.

Driver Anthony and occupant Mary J. Grass, 62, also of Ste. Genevieve, were reported to have been wearing seat belts at the time of the accident. Both received moderate injuries and were taken to Mercy Hospital in St. Louis.

According to the MSHP, the Malibu sustained minor damages and was driven from the scene. The Toyota Highlander sustained moderate damage and was towed. The Ford Escape also sustained moderate damage but was driven from the scene. The Subaru Outback is reported as totaled.

In a separate MSHP crash report, 26-year-old Rachel M. Lada of Bixby was driving a 2016 Chevrolet Sonic west on Route C near Highway 21 in Washington County Tuesday afternoon, about the same time 30-year-old Brandon J. Hutson of Farmington was driving a 1992 GMC Sonoma pickup truck east on Route C with his passenger, 39-year-old Jaunita D. Duncan, also of Farmington.

The MSHP states that at 4:50 p.m., Lada attempted to make a left turn, and Hutson’s truck hit her car on Route C west of Lovers Lane.