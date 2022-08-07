Man killed, two others injured in separate accidents Saturday

A one-vehicle accident claimed the life of a UTV driver Saturday in Washington County.

According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) crash report, 56-year-old Michael E. Tune of St. Louis was driving a 2019 Polaris Ranger UTV south on Crump Road south of Pigeon Roost Road on Saturday morning.

The report states that at 11:55 a.m., Tune’s UTV traveled off the right side of the road and struck an embankment. The vehicle reportedly returned to the roadway and overturned south of Pigeon Roost Road.

Tune was pronounced dead on the scene at 12:40 p.m. by Washington County Coroner Steve Hatfield, according to the report. The man was transported by the Washington County Coroner’s Office to the Washington County Morgue.

The MSHP reports Tune was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the accident. Damage to the UTV was listed in the report as minor.

Earlier on Saturday, two area men were injured in a separate accident in Washington County.

The MSHP crash report states 56-year-old Lindell P. Dickerson of Bonne Terre was driving a 2004 F-250 pickup truck south on Highway 8 Saturday morning with passenger Kyle D. Weible, 39, of Bonne Terre.

The report indicates that at 9:55 a.m., the truck traveled off the right side of the roadway and struck several trees east of Saturn Road.

Weible reportedly sustained serious injuries in the crash and was taken to Mercy Hospital in St. Louis by Washington County Ambulance. Dickerson received moderate injuries and was transported by Washington County Ambulance to Washington County Memorial Hospital in Potosi, according to the report.

The MSHP reports both men were wearing seat belts during the accident. Damage to the truck was listed in the report as total.