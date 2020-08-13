Man seriously injured in ATV accident

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Park Hills' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A man sustained serious injuries in an ATV accident Wednesday evening in Washington County.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, 56-year-old Randy Skaggs, of Cadet, was operating a 1985 Suzuki ATV northbound on Roderick Road when at 8:26 p.m., the ATV overturned and ejected the man north of Highway 47 just outside Cadet.

Skaggs was seriously injured in the rollover crash and was transported to Mercy Hospital-South by Washington County Ambulance, according to the report.

According to the report, Skaggs was exempt from wearing a safety device, and damage to the both the ATV was listed as “minor.”

Bobby Radford is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at bradford@dailyjournalonline.com

