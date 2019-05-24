{{featured_button_text}}
Crash
File photo

A Bonne Terre man was seriously injured in a crash on Route C near Route D Friday morning.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, at just before noon on Friday, Glen Reese, 61, was driving a 1981 Ford dump truck westbound when he ran off the right side of the roadway and struck a tree.

Reese was taken Mercy Hospital-Jefferson by ambulance. It is unknown if he was wearing a seat belt. 

