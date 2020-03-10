You are the owner of this article.
Man seriously injured in crash
Man seriously injured in crash, vehicle fire

An area man is seriously injured after a one-vehicle accident and subsequent vehicle fire Monday.

A Desloge man sustained serious injuries following the car accident Monday afternoon near Lake Timberline.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, at 1:50 p.m. 33-year-old Nicholas Neeley was driving a 2001 Chrysler 300 southbound on Highway E at a speed too fast for the road conditions. The vehicle traveled off the right side of the roadway and struck a tree south of County Line Drive. The car then caught fire after coming to a rest off the side of the road and the man was briefly trapped inside.

St. Francis County Ambulance transported Neeley to Jefferson Mercy Hospital to be treated for serious injuries. Neeley was cited for DWI and possession of a controlled substance. 

According to the report, the man was not wearing a seat belt and damage to the vehicle was listed as “total.”

Bobby Radford is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at bradford@dailyjournalonline.com

