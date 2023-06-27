A Farmington man suffered fatal injuries in a crash that occurred Tuesday morning.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop E, Arie P. Van Zee, 19, of Farmington, was driving a 2003 Honda Civic east on Hwy. 72 at 6 a.m. Tuesday, when he reportedly crossed the center line and struck a 2017 Dodge Ram 1500 that was being driven west by Trevor M. Vance, 23, of Fredericktown.

The report states Van Zee was pronounced dead at the scene by Madison County Coroner Collin Follis. Vance was flown from the scene by Air Evac to Mercy South in Festus with moderate injuries.

According to MSHP, both vehicles are listed as totaled and were towed from the scene.