Man sustains injuries in motorcycle accident

The Bonne Terre Police Department responded to a motorcycle accident with injuries Monday night about 8 p.m. on Raider Road, according to Chief Doug Calvert.

According to the report, Justin Kellet, a man in his 30s, was driving a 2022 Kawasaki motorcycle south on Raider Road near Cherry Street when a 2021 Dodge Ram pickup truck being driven north on Raider Road by Nancy Gardenhire, a woman in her mid-60s, was making a left onto Cherry Street.

Reportedly, the motorcycle struck the right side of the truck, causing damage to both vehicles. Kellet was said to have suffered multiple injuries and was taken to Parkland Health Center in Bonne Terre, then airlifted to an unspecified St. Louis hospital.