Man, woman injured in separate crashes

A man was seriously injured in a one-vehicle accident Saturday morning in St. Francois County, and another man sustained moderate injuries in a separate St. Francois County accident Saturday afternoon, according to reports.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) crash report indicates Taylor Berghaus, 22, of Ironton, was driving a 2012 Ford Focus northbound on Route OO North of Plum Creek Road at 5:35 a.m., Nov. 21, when the vehicle failed to negotiate a curve, slid off the left side of the roadway and collided with a tree.
The report said Berghaus was transported by St. Francois County Ambulance District to Mercy Hospital St. Louis with serious injuries.
According to the report, Berghaus was wearing a seatbelt and the damage to the vehicle was listed as “total.”
A separate St. Francois County accident resulted in moderate injuries for a man on Saturday at 4:13 p.m.
According to the MSHP crash report, Rachel Armstead, 30, of Ironton, was driving a 2010 Pontiac G6 northbound on Hwy 67 approaching an accident. Nathaniel C. Bryant, 31, of Fredericktown, driving a 2007 Chevrolet Impala was stopped in the roadway after a prior crash.
The report said Armstead failed to see Bryant and struck the side of the Impala, Armstead sustained moderate injuries in the crash and was transported by St. Francois County Ambulance to Parkland Health Center.
According to the report, both Armstead and Bryant were not wearing a seatbelt and the damage to both vehicles was listed as “total.”
