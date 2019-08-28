{{featured_button_text}}
Minor Injuries Reported in Wednesday Night Crash

Emergency personnel respond to a two-vehicle crash with minor injuries on Desloge Drive near Ash Street at 7:48 p.m. Wednesday. One vehicle crashed into a metal railing outside a residence, causing the railing to bend. 

 Sarah Haas, Daily Journal

Emergency personnel reported minor injuries in a two-vehicle crash that occurred Wednesday night on Desloge Drive.

According to Desloge officials, the crash occurred on Desloge Drive near Ash Street at 7:48 p.m.

One vehicle came to rest into a metal railing outside a residence, causing the railing to bend.

Residents of the house, Trish and Gene Simpson were startled but uninjured.

"Sounded like an explosion and it knocked me on the floor out of my chair. When I looked out the door, there was a car on the corner of my front porch."

A tree was also slightly damaged.

The roadway was shut down for 45 minutes.

