Mississippi residents injured in accident on I-55

Two Mississippi residents were moderately injured in an accident with a dump truck on Interstate 55 on Wednesday afternoon in Ste. Genevieve County, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report.

At 1:45 p.m., a 2018 Ford Fusion was being driven by Jason A. Taylor, 42, of Nesbit, Mississippi,, and a 2002 International 4900 Dump Truck driven by David L. Dickerson, 51, of Park Hills, were both on southbound Interstate 55 at the 164 mile marker. Taylor failed to observe Dickerson working in front of him and struck the rear center of the dump truck.

Taylor and a 10-year-old male passenger, of Nesbit, were taken to St. Louis Children's Hospital by Ste. Genevieve EMS. Both were reportedly wearing seat belts.

Dickerson, who was also reportedly wearing a seat belt, was not injured.

Damage to the car was listed as total and damage to the dump truck as minor.

Nikki Overfelt-Chifalu is a reporter for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at noverfelt@dailyjournalonline.com.

