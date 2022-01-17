More than 1,000 people killed in Missouri traffic crashes in 2021

For the first time since 2006, Missouri’s traffic fatalities surpassed 1,000, according to a news release issued Wednesday by the Missouri Department of Transportation.

According to preliminary data, 1,004 people were killed in Missouri traffic crashes in 2021, a nearly 3% increase over 2020 and marking the second straight year of growing fatality totals after nearly a decade of steady decline.

“These fatalities are unacceptable, alarming and preventable,” said MoDOT Director Patrick McKenna. “There are simple things we can all do to make a real impact on our roadways. Wearing your seat belt is your best line of defense in a crash and avoiding distractions can prevent those crashes in the first place. Buckle up, phone down.”

Fatal traffic accidents in 2021 in the Parkland region, according to Missouri State Highway Patrol’s (MSHP’s) online crash reports, include 12 in St. Francois County; 8 in Ste. Genevieve County; 9 in Washington County; 43 in Jefferson County; 2 in Madison County; and 2 in Iron County.

From data collected by MSHP, lack of seat belt use continues to be a common denominator in fatal crashes. About two-thirds of vehicle occupants killed in Missouri were not wearing a seat belt. Preliminary data shows drivers using a cellphone were involved in more than 2,200 crashes in Missouri in 2021 — although distracted driving remains widely underreported — and 40% of the fatal crashes of the year involved speeding or driving too fast for the conditions.

“The Missouri State Patrol is dedicated to promoting safety upon our highways and working to reduce the number and severity of traffic crashes,” said MSHP Superintendent Col. Eric Olson. “Every motorist who uses Missouri roadways plays an important role in reducing traffic fatalities. The public can help us prevent fatalities by paying attention to the full-time job of driving, obeying all traffic laws, and wearing a seat belt.”

Missouri’s strategic highway safety plan, Show-Me Zero, focuses on four ways every Missourian can help eliminate traffic deaths – buckle up, phone down, slow down and drive sober. For more information on the Show-Me Zero plan and to learn how all Missourians can help make the roadways safer, visit www.savemolives.com.

Sarah Haas is the assistant editor for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at 573-518-3617 or at shaas@dailyjournalonline.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.