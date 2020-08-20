Motorcycle chase ends in crash Wednesday

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Park Hills' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A motorcyclist sustained serious injuries following a police pursuit that began in Desloge on Wednesday night and ended with a crash in Bonne Terre.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, 28-year-old Justin Parrish, of Mineral Point, fled from Bonne Terre Police on a 1998 Suzuki GSX600F motorcycle Wednesday night.

Bonne Terre Police Chief Doug Calvert said officers from the Desloge Police Department initially attempted to stop the bike for traffic violations, but the man led the officers north on a pursuit on U.S. 67, exiting the highway at Bonne Terre.

Bonne Terre officers joined the chase, which continued through town toward Highway 47.

According to the crash report, the motorcyclist failed to negotiate a curve on Highway 47 west of Spruce Street at 8:43 p.m. The bike traveled off the right side of the road and struck a parked 2000 Chevrolet S10 truck, causing the rider to be ejected.

Parrish was taken to Mercy Hospital-South by St. Francois County Ambulance to be treated for serious injuries. According to the crash report, the man was wearing a helmet. Damage to the motorcycle was listed as “extensive.” Damage to the parked truck was described as “moderate.”

Chief Calvert said law enforcement will be applying for several charges in Bonne Terre and Desloge. The chief reported no one else was injured in the incident, and the property damage was limited to the motorcycle and the truck that it hit.

Bobby Radford is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at bradford@dailyjournalonline.com

