Motorcyclists dies Monday night
An area man died after a motorcycle crash occurred in St. Francois County Monday night.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, Christin Pinkley, 38, of De Soto, was riding a 2008 Honda CBR1000 westbound on Highway 47 when, at 9:41 p.m. in the area of Old Cadet Road, Pinkley failed to negotiate a turn and traveled off the right side of the roadway striking a sign. Pinkley was ejected from the motorcycle and pronounced dead on the scene. He was transported from the scene by the St. Francois County Coroner's Office.

Sources say Pinkley had failed to yield to a Sheriff’s Deputy attempting to initiate a traffic stop. Pinkley was reportedly pursued from U.S. 67 through Bonne Terre and out to Highway 47 where the accident occurred.

