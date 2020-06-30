Motorcyclist dies in crash on Highway 221 Tuesday

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Park Hills' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

An area man was killed Tuesday afternoon after a crash on Highway 221 in Farmington.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, a 2014 Ford F-150 truck driven by Steven Rubel, 60, of Farmington was stopped at a stop sign in the intersection of Highway 221 and Bray Road.

The report states that the truck failed to yield and entered into the intersection to make a left turn when the front of a westbound 2017 Yamaha FZ07 motorcycle, operated by 25-year-old Jack Cable, also of Farmington, struck the left front of the truck.

The collision occurred at 2:55 p.m. and caused the motorcycle to roll over and eject Cable. The motorcyclist was pronounced dead on the scene at 3:07 p.m. by St. Francois County Coroner Jim Coplin, according to the report.

A local man was moderately injured Tuesday in a separate one-vehicle accident in rural St. Francois County.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, 62-year-old Garry Simmons, of Park Hills, was driving a 2001 Pontiac Aztek southbound on Route B when, at 10:33 a.m., the SUV traveled off the right side of the roadway striking the ground and two trees just north of Loughboro Road.