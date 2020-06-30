Motorcyclist dies in crash on Highway 221 Tuesday

An area man was killed Tuesday afternoon after a crash on Highway 221 in Farmington.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, a 2014 Ford F-150 truck driven by Steven Rubel, 60, of Farmington was stopped at a stop sign in the intersection of Highway 221 and Bray Road.
The report states that the truck failed to yield and entered into the intersection to make a left turn when the front of a westbound 2017 Yamaha FZ07 motorcycle, operated by 25-year-old Jack Cable, also of Farmington, struck the left front of the truck.
The collision occurred at 2:55 p.m. and caused the motorcycle to roll over and eject Cable. The motorcyclist was pronounced dead on the scene at 3:07 p.m. by St. Francois County Coroner Jim Coplin, according to the report.
A local man was moderately injured Tuesday in a separate one-vehicle accident in rural St. Francois County.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, 62-year-old Garry Simmons, of Park Hills, was driving a 2001 Pontiac Aztek southbound on Route B when, at 10:33 a.m., the SUV traveled off the right side of the roadway striking the ground and two trees just north of Loughboro Road.
Simmons sustained moderate injuries in the crash and was transported by St. Francois County Ambulance to Parkland Health Center in Farmington, according to the crash report.
According to the report, Simmons was wearing a seat belt, and damage to the vehicle was listed as “moderate.”
Bobby Radford is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at bradford@dailyjournalonline.com
