Motorcyclist dies in crash on Route Y
Motorcyclist dies in crash on Route Y

Missouri State Highway Patrol
File

The Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) reported a fatal crash involving a Desloge man at 6:18 p.m. Tuesday on Route Y.

According to the MSHP report, a 2014 Dodge Avenger driven by French Village resident David A. Denoyer, 32, was traveling east on Route Y when it tried to turn left, failing to see the 2004 Honda VT1100C motorcycle being driven west by Desloge resident Michael W. Shaw, 72. The left side of the Dodge Avenger hit the left side of the motorcycle, the patrol report says.

Shaw was pronounced dead on the scene by EMS at 6:40 p.m., and taken to the morgue by the St. Francois County coroner. The patrol report states neither driver was wearing safety devices. Damage to both vehicles was listed as moderate.

