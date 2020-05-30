You are the owner of this article.
Motorcyclist dies on Pimville Road Friday
A Farmington man was killed in a motorcycle accident Friday afternoon on Pimville Road.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 64-year-old Marcus Wallace was fatally injured after his southbound 2004 Harley Davidson Softail motorcycle traveled off the right side of the roadway in the area of 3204 Pimville Rd at 4:33 p.m. The motorcycle continued down a ditch and struck a fence, a culvert, and then a pole.

Wallace was pronounced dead on the scene at 5:04 p.m. He was transported to the St. Francois County Morgue by St. Francois County Ambulance.

According to the crash report, Wallace was wearing a safety device, and damage to the vehicle was listed as “extensive.”

Bobby Radford is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at bradford@dailyjournalonline.com

