Motorcyclist dies on Pimville Road Friday

A Farmington man was killed in a motorcycle accident Friday afternoon on Pimville Road.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 64-year-old Marcus Wallace was fatally injured after his southbound 2004 Harley Davidson Softail motorcycle traveled off the right side of the roadway in the area of 3204 Pimville Rd at 4:33 p.m. The motorcycle continued down a ditch and struck a fence, a culvert, and then a pole.
Wallace was pronounced dead on the scene at 5:04 p.m. He was transported to the St. Francois County Morgue by St. Francois County Ambulance.
According to the crash report, Wallace was wearing a safety device, and damage to the vehicle was listed as “extensive.”
Bobby Radford is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at bradford@dailyjournalonline.com
