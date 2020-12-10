Motorcyclist dies Thursday on Route Y

A motorcyclist died Thursday afternoon after a one-vehicle accident on Route Y between French Village and U.S. 67.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, 65-year-old Donald Holstein, of French Village, was operating a 1998 Harley-Davidson FXSD motorcycle on Route Y Thursday when at 2 p.m., he lost control of the bike and traveled off the right side of the roadway, where he struck an embankment and was ejected.

Holstein was pronounced deceased on the scene at 2:26 p.m. by St. Francois County EMS personnel, according to the report. He was transported to Coplin Funeral Home by the St. Francois County Coroner’s Office.

According to the report, Holstein was wearing a safety device, and damage to the motorcycle was listed as “total.”

A Fredericktown man was seriously injured in an accident on Highway 72 in Madison County on Wednesday morning, according to a Missouri Highway Patrol Report.

The report states Luke M. Scott, 21, was driving a 2009 Chevrolet Colbalt eastbound on Highway 72, three-fourths of a mile from Fredericktown, about 6:30 a.m. when he crossed the center line and struck the towed unit of a 2015 Freightliner driven by Robert E. Gamblin, 53, of Farmington.