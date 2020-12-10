 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Motorcyclist dies Thursday on Route Y
0 comments
alert top story

Motorcyclist dies Thursday on Route Y

{{featured_button_text}}
Motorcyclist dies Thursday on Route Y

A French Village man sustains fatal injuries after a motorcycle accident Thursday afternoon in St. Francois County.

 File

A motorcyclist died Thursday afternoon after a one-vehicle accident on Route Y between French Village and U.S. 67.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, 65-year-old Donald Holstein, of French Village, was operating a 1998 Harley-Davidson FXSD motorcycle on Route Y Thursday when at 2 p.m., he lost control of the bike and traveled off the right side of the roadway, where he struck an embankment and was ejected.

Holstein was pronounced deceased on the scene at 2:26 p.m. by St. Francois County EMS personnel, according to the report. He was transported to Coplin Funeral Home by the St. Francois County Coroner’s Office.

According to the report, Holstein was wearing a safety device, and damage to the motorcycle was listed as “total.”

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

A Fredericktown man was seriously injured in an accident on Highway 72 in Madison County on Wednesday morning, according to a Missouri Highway Patrol Report.

The report states Luke M. Scott, 21, was driving a 2009 Chevrolet Colbalt eastbound on Highway 72, three-fourths of a mile from Fredericktown, about 6:30 a.m. when he crossed the center line and struck the towed unit of a 2015 Freightliner driven by Robert E. Gamblin, 53, of Farmington.

Scott, who was reportedly wearing a seat belt, was transported by Air Evac to Mercy Hospital South in St. Louis.

Gamblin, who was also reportedly wearing a seat belt, was not injured.

Damage to the Cobalt was listed as total and damage to the Freightliner was listed as minor.

Bobby Radford is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at bradford@dailyjournalonline.com

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Staff Writer

Reporter, Staff Writer, and Photojournalist

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News