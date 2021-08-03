Motorcyclist injured in Bonne Terre Tuesday morning

A motorcyclist was seriously injured in a crash in Bonne Terre Tuesday morning.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

According to Bonne Terre Police Department reports, at 8:38 a.m., a 45-year-old Bonne Terre man was operating a motorcycle westbound on Benham Street and a Bonne Terre man was operating a car eastbound on Benham Street when the car turned left into Cheap Smokes in front of the motorcycle.

The vehicles collided and the operator of the motorcycle was seriously injured. The man was taken to a landing zone behind the police department and flown by Air Evac to a St. Louis area hospital.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0