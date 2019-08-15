{{featured_button_text}}
MSHP
File photo

A Farmington man was seriously injured in a motorcycle accident on Highway 32 Thursday afternoon.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, at 2:37 p.m. a 2003 Dodge Ram 1500 driven by Sandra Brewer, 70, of Maryland Heights, was driving on Highway 32 east of Oakmont Drive when she made a left turn into the path of a 1994 Suzuki VS800 driven by Eric Seibert, 30, of Farmington. The motorcycle overturned, ejecting Seibert.

Seibert received serious injuries and was taken by Air Evac to Mercy Hospital-St. Louis. 

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
3

Tags

Load comments