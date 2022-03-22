Motorcyclist injured in Iron County Monday

An area motorcyclist was injured in a one-vehicle accident on Highway 21 in Iron County on Monday.

According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) crash report, 40-year-old Brian Rector, of Cadet, was operating a 2001 Harley Davidson motorcycle westbound on Highway 21, three miles south of Pilot Knob Monday evening.

The report states that at 5:10 p.m., Rector lost control of the motorcycle as he approached an intersection and the motorcycle overturned in the roadway in the area of Highway 21 and Route N.

Rector reportedly sustained moderate injuries in the accident and was transported by private conveyance to Iron County Medical Center.

The MSHP reports the man was not wearing a safety device and damage to the motorcycle was listed as moderate.

Bobby Radford is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at bradford@dailyjournalonline.com

