Motorcyclist injured in Wednesday crash; one injured in tractor trailer accident Thursday

A motorcyclist was injured in crash in Farmington on Wednesday.

On Wednesday afternoon, first responders were called to a SUV/motorcycle accident in Farmington.

According to Farmington Police Chief Rick Baker, at 5:06 p.m. near the intersection of Karsch and Center Street, a 2015 GMC Acadia driven by Kayla Brooksher of Farmington pulled out of the Belgrade State Bank parking lot into the path of a westbound 2013 Ducati 1200S motorcycle ridden by Kelly Drury of Webster Groves.

Drury was airlifted to Mercy Hospital-St. Louis for treatment.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

A witness following the motorcycle observed that Drury went over the handlebars and across the hood of the Acadia.

A Cadet man received minor injuries in a crash at Highway 8 and Route P on Thursday afternoon.

According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol Report, just after 2 p.m. a 2003 Ford F250 driven by Russel A. Walther, 47, of Cadet, was traveling southbound when it entered the intersection of Highway 8 and Route P and was struck by the front of a westbound 2002 Peterbilt 379 driven by Mark J. Boyer, 48, of Cadet. Boyer's vehicle then ran off Highway 8 and hit a rock bluff.