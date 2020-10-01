Motorcyclist injured in Wednesday crash; one injured in tractor trailer accident Thursday

A motorcyclist was injured in crash in Farmington on Wednesday.
On Wednesday afternoon, first responders were called to a SUV/motorcycle accident in Farmington.
According to Farmington Police Chief Rick Baker, at 5:06 p.m. near the intersection of Karsch and Center Street, a 2015 GMC Acadia driven by Kayla Brooksher of Farmington pulled out of the Belgrade State Bank parking lot into the path of a westbound 2013 Ducati 1200S motorcycle ridden by Kelly Drury of Webster Groves.
Drury was airlifted to Mercy Hospital-St. Louis for treatment.
Support Local Journalism
A witness following the motorcycle observed that Drury went over the handlebars and across the hood of the Acadia.
A Cadet man received minor injuries in a crash at Highway 8 and Route P on Thursday afternoon.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol Report, just after 2 p.m. a 2003 Ford F250 driven by Russel A. Walther, 47, of Cadet, was traveling southbound when it entered the intersection of Highway 8 and Route P and was struck by the front of a westbound 2002 Peterbilt 379 driven by Mark J. Boyer, 48, of Cadet. Boyer's vehicle then ran off Highway 8 and hit a rock bluff.
Boyer, who was reportedly wearing a seat belt, suffered minor injuries and was taken by St. Francois County Ambulance District to Parkland Health Center.
Walther was not injured. Damage to both trucks was listed as total.
St. Francois County Sheriff's Department and area firefighters assisted at the scene.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!