Motorcyclist injured Sunday

Motorcycle

A motorcyclist is injured on US 67 near Desloge Sunday afternoon. 

 Mark Marberry, Daily Journal

A High Ridge man was injured Sunday afternoon after police say his motorcycle struck an SUV on US 67 near Desloge.

According to the Desloge Police Department, at 4:13 p.m., Eli Joseph Hawkins of High Ridge was operating a 2015 Harley Davidson southbound on US 67 2,000 feet from the Desloge entrance ramp when the motorcycle changed lanes and struck a 2006 Ford Expedition driven by Charles L. Murphy.

The report states then motorcycle traveled into the median. Hawkins was taken by ambulance to Parkland Health Center in Bonne Terre and the extent of his injuries were not known.

The other driver was not injured.

The Desloge Police Department was assisted by the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Desloge Fire Department and St. Francois County Ambulance District.

