Motorcyclist injured

An Ironton woman was seriously injured in a motorcycle accident on Sunday afternoon on Main Street in Arcadia, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report.

At 3:10 p.m., Carolyn S. Polk, 40, was riding a 2003 Kawasaki south on Main Street when she traveled off the right side of the road and overturned.

Polk, who was reportedly wearing a helmet, was transported by Survival Flight to Mercy Hospital in St. Louis.

Damage to the motorcycle was listed as moderate.

Nikki Overfelt-Chifalu is a reporter for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at noverfelt@dailyjournalonline.com.

