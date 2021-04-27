Motorcyclist killed in crash Monday

A motorcycle accident claimed the life of one man early Monday in Washington County.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) crash report, Darrell W. Smith, 46, of Hillsboro, was driving a 2009 Harley Davidson FXSTB motorcycle north on Highway 21 early Monday morning.

The report states that at 12:35 a.m., Smith failed to negotiate a right curve, causing the motorcycle to travel off the left side of the road, where the bike overturned several times before striking a tree near the intersection of North Highway 21 and Woodhaven Road.

The man was pronounced dead on the scene at 12:41 a.m. by Steve Hatfield of the Washington County Coroner's Office, according to the MSHP.

The report indicates Smith was not wearing a safety device, and damage to the motorcycle was listed as "moderate."

Bobby Radford is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at bradford@dailyjournalonline.com

