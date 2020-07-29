You are the owner of this article.
date 2020-07-29

Motorcyclist killed in crash Tuesday
Motorcyclist killed in crash Tuesday

Motorcyclist killed in crash Tuesday

A Farmington man sustains fatal injuries in a Tuesday night crash on U.S. 67, just south of Farmington. 

A motorcyclist was killed in a one-vehicle accident that occurred on the outskirts of Farmington Tuesday.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, Michael Massey, 24, of Farmington, was riding a 1992 Yamaha FZR1000 motorcycle northbound on U.S. 67 just outside of Farmington Tuesday night when, at 8 p.m., the bike traveled off the left side of the highway and struck a culvert north of Blomeier Road.

Massey and the motorcycle became airborne after striking the culvert, and the man was pronounced dead on the scene at 8:14 p.m. by St. Francois County Ambulance personnel, according to the crash report.

Massey was transported from the scene to the St. Francois County Coroner’s Office.

According to the report, both Massey was were wearing a safety device and damage to the bike was listed as “total.”

Bobby Radford is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at bradford@dailyjournalonline.com

