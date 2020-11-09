 Skip to main content
Motorcyclist seriously injured in crash Sunday
Motorcyclist seriously injured in crash Sunday

Wash Co. motorcyclist seriously injured in crash Sunday

A motorcyclist sustains serious injuries following an accident on Highway 21 Sunday in Washington County.

A motorcyclist was seriously injured in a one-vehicle accident that occurred in Washington County, north of Potosi on Sunday.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, Jeremy Coleman, 31, of Potosi, was operating a 2013 Honda CRB motorcycle northbound on Highway 21 north of Potosi on Sunday afternoon when the bike traveled off the right side of the highway, overturning and ejecting the man south of Miller Road.

According to the crash report, Coleman sustained serious injuries in the crash and was transported by Washington County Ambulance to Mercy Hospital-South for treatment.

The report states Coleman was wearing a safety device, and damage to the bike was listed as “total.”

Bobby Radford is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at bradford@dailyjournalonline.com

