Motorcyclist seriously injured in crash Sunday

A motorcyclist was seriously injured in a one-vehicle accident that occurred in Washington County, north of Potosi on Sunday.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, Jeremy Coleman, 31, of Potosi, was operating a 2013 Honda CRB motorcycle northbound on Highway 21 north of Potosi on Sunday afternoon when the bike traveled off the right side of the highway, overturning and ejecting the man south of Miller Road.

According to the crash report, Coleman sustained serious injuries in the crash and was transported by Washington County Ambulance to Mercy Hospital-South for treatment.

The report states Coleman was wearing a safety device, and damage to the bike was listed as “total.”

Bobby Radford is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at bradford@dailyjournalonline.com

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.