MSHP: Couple injured in Saturday accident

A Farmington couple on a motorcycle received serious injuries in a crash at the intersection of Route O and Hillsboro Road on Saturday evening, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP).

The report states that a 2014 Jeep Wrangler driven south at 4:31 p.m. on Hillsboro Road by Devin R. McEntire, 19, of Bismarck, tried to cross Route O, failing to yield to a 2000 Harley Davidson Ultra Classic being driven east on Route O by George E. Portell, 52, of Farmington.

The MSHP reports the right side of the Harley Davidson motorcycle struck the spare tire of the Jeep Wrangler, causing the bike to overturn, eject Portell and his wife, Debora L. Portell, 56, skid off the road and strike a road sign. All drivers were listed as wearing safety devices.

The Portells' injuries are reported as serious. George was reportedly transported to Mercy Hospital in St. Louis by St. Louis Children's Hospital helicopter, while Debora was taken to Mercy Hospital in St. Louis by Air Evac.

The motorcycle damage was listed as total by MSHP. No damage was reported to the Jeep Wrangler.

