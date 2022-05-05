MSHP: Deer collision results in driver's minor injuries

The patrol report indicates a 2018 Kia Soul was traveling north on Davis Crossing Road, north of Missouri 32, when a deer leaped into the road. The driver, Christian E. Howell, 21, of Park Hills, reportedly veered the vehicle to the right to avoid hitting the deer, ran off the right edge of the road, hit a ditch and continued off the road before hitting a bridge rail and turning over to rest on its side.