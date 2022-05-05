 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
MSHP: Deer collision results in driver's minor injuries

The Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) reported a single-car accident occurred Wednesday night in St. Francois County when a car hit a deer.

The patrol report indicates a 2018 Kia Soul was traveling north on Davis Crossing Road, north of Missouri 32, when a deer leaped into the road. The driver, Christian E. Howell, 21, of Park Hills, reportedly veered the vehicle to the right to avoid hitting the deer, ran off the right edge of the road, hit a ditch and continued off the road before hitting a bridge rail and turning over to rest on its side.

The patrol reports Howell was not wearing a seat belt and was taken to Parkland Health Center in Farmington by St. Francois County Ambulance to address minor injuries. Damage to the Kia Soul was listed as "extensive."

