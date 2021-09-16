MSHP: Farmington woman moderately injured after falling asleep at the wheel

A Farmington woman was moderately injured in an accident on Hildebrecht Road on Wednesday night in St. Francois County, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report.

At 11:25 p.m., Brooklyn R. Matychowiak, 21, was driving a 2015 Ford Escape eastbound in the 3700 block of Hildebrecht Road when she fell asleep, causing the vehicle to travel off the right side of the roadway and strike a fence, mailbox, and a tree.

Matychowiak, who was reportedly wearing a seat belt, was taken to Parkland Health Center by the St. Francois County Ambulance District.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

On Tuesday night in Iron County, a Fenton man died in an accident on Highway 21, three miles, west of Glover, a MSHP report said.

A 2021 Kia Forte was being driven southbound on Highway 21 at about 6 p.m. by Diana M. Ainley, 56, of Fenton. The accident occurred as a tree fell onto the vehicle.

Passenger Alan K. Ainley, 64, of Fenton, was pronounced dead at the scene by Iron County Coroner Tim Harbison. He was reportedly not wearing a seat belt.

Diana Ainley, who was wearing a seat belt, was taken to Iron County Medical Center by ambulance with minor injuries.

Nikki Overfelt-Chifalu is a reporter for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at noverfelt@dailyjournalonline.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.