Fatal crashes on U.S. 67
The Missouri State Highway Patrol has identified three fatalities on U.S. 67 Sunday as 23-year-old Paden Sorbello, 43-year-old Joseph Reddick II, and 39-year-old Heather Rusan of Bonne Terre.

According to MSHP reports, a 2004 Chevrolet Malibu had previously crashed on southbound U.S. 67 south of Cash Lane and the driver (identified as pedestrian 1) exited the vehicle. Two individuals (identified as pedestrian 2 and pedestrian 3) stopped to assist the driver.

The report states at 5:03 p.m., a southbound 2005 Jeep Liberty driven by Michael Del Percio Jr., 53, of Festus, lost control on the Big River Bridge and slid off the left side of the highway. The front of the Jeep struck the front left side of the Chevrolet. The Jeep then struck the cable barrier, overturned and struck all three pedestrians. The pedestrians: Sorbello, Rusan and Reddick were pronounced dead at the scene.

Del Percio received minor injuries. He was treated at the scene and refused transport. 

After the crash, officials urged motorists to stay at home as the roads had become partially covered with winter precipitation.

