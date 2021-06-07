MSHP investigating possible hit-and-run

The body of a dead man was found 15-20 feet from the southbound US 67 exit ramp to Bonne Terre Monday morning, confirmed Corporal Dallas Thompson with the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

The man’s identity is being withheld until his next of kin is notified. This story is breaking and will be updated as more details emerge.

Thompson said at 6:30 a.m. on Monday, MSHP was called to the area in which the man’s body was lying. Thompson said the coroner’s initial finding was that the man was struck a few hours earlier.

The patrol’s crash team is looking for evidence of vehicle debris, skid marks or other physical evidence commensurate with a vehicle hitting a pedestrian and leaving the scene of the accident.

“It’s still pretty new,” he said Monday mid-morning. “We’re piecing it together as we speak. There will be a report on our website when we have more details.”

