MSHP releases Labor Day fatality statistics

Five people died in traffic crashes, one person died in a boating crash, and one person drowned during the 2022 Labor Day holiday weekend. The Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) investigated four of the traffic fatalities; Springfield Police Department investigated one traffic fatality.

The 2022 counting period for the Labor Day holiday was from 6 p.m., Friday, through 11:59 p.m., Monday.

MSHP reports the following enforcement activity during 2022 Labor Day holiday:

MSHP Traffic Statistics are as follows: Crashes — 276; Injuries — 97; Fatalities — 4; DWI — 113; and Drug Arrests — 55.

MSHP Boating Statistics are as follows: Crashes ─ 7; Injuries ─ 3; Fatalities ─ 1; BWI — 5; Drownings — 1; and Drug Arrests — 8.

During the 2021 counting period, MSHP investigated 318 traffic crashes, which included 121 injuries and six of the 11 fatalities. Troopers made 109 arrests for driving while intoxicated last year. Also, over the Labor Day holiday 2021: Troopers investigated nine boating crashes involving four injuries and one fatality; and arrested four people for boating while intoxicated on the state’s rivers and lakes. There were no drownings over the 2021 Labor Day holiday weekend.

Troopers investigated four of the five fatal traffic crashes over the 2022 Labor Day holiday weekend. Springfield Police Department investigated one traffic fatality. One fatal traffic crash each occurred in the areas of Troop D, Springfield; Troop E, Poplar Bluff; and Troop G, Willow Springs. Two traffic fatalities occurred in the Troop F, Jefferson City, area. The boating fatality occurred in Camden County on the Lake of the Ozarks, which falls in the Troop F area. The drowning occurred in Ozark County in the White River in the Troop G, Willow Springs area.

Drowning Incident

Ryan T. McGee, 21, of Moody, drowned after wading into deep water on Sunday. He went under and did not resurface. The incident occurred in Ozark County near Hammond Camp in the North Fork of the White River. McGee was not wearing a life jacket, according to the patrol. Ozark County Coroner Gene Britt pronounced McGee dead the next morning.

Boating Fatality

Tyler R. Elliott, 29, of Louisville, Kentucky, drowned Saturday after leaving a pontoon boat to go swimming in the Lake of the Ozarks at the four-mile mark of the Grand Glaize Arm in Anderson Hollow Cove, Camden County. He was not wearing a life jacket. Camden County Medical Examiner Steve Dougan pronounced Elliott dead on the scene.

Fatality Traffic Crashes

One fatality occurred early in the holiday counting period, on Friday. Steven R. Stafford, 25, of Versailles, died when an SUV hit the car he was driving head-on. The SUV had passed several vehicles before hitting Stafford’s vehicle. Stafford was listed by the MSHP as not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash. Morgan County Coroner Dr. M.B. Jones pronounced Stafford dead at the scene. The crash occurred on Missouri Highway 5 north of Missouri Route MM. The driver of the SUV that struck Stafford’s vehicle sustained serious injuries. He was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

Three fatalities occurred on Saturday. Melvin L. Lewis, 75, of Fisk, died when the SUV he was driving traveled off the right side of the road, struck a driveway embankment, and flipped. Lewis was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash. Dr. Abusveih pronounced Fisk dead at Poplar Bluff Regional Medical Center. The crash occurred in Butler County on Missouri Highway 51 south of Broseley.

A 3-year-old juvenile from Rocky Mount died when the Jeep in which he was a passenger traveled off the right side of the road, struck a Chevron sign, and overturned. The juvenile was not restrained in an age-appropriate car seat. Dr. William Cravens pronounced the juvenile dead at the scene. The crash occurred in Morgan County on Missouri Route W south of the Marvin Cutoff. The driver of the Jeep, Larry A. Lunnin, 40, and a second juvenile passenger sustained minor injuries in the crash. They were listed as wearing seat belts.

Kaylee Fields, 19, of Humansville, died when the driver of the pickup truck in which she was a passenger lost control and drove off the road. The truck hit a utility pole, chain link fence, and a tree before overturning. Fields was riding in the bed of the pickup and was ejected. The crash occurred in Greene County near the intersection of Grant and Meadowmere in Springfield. Another passenger in the bed of the pickup sustained serious injuries. The driver and a third passenger suffered minor injuries.

The Springfield Police Department investigated the crash.

One person died on Monday. William C. Chandler, 61, of Winston, Georgia, died when the RV he was driving traveled off the right side of the road, he overcorrected, and the vehicle traveled off the left side of the road and overturned. Chandler was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash. Carter County Coroner Joe Ben Chapman pronounced Chandler dead at the scene. The crash occurred on U.S. Highway 60 west of Van Buren.