MSHP reports accident

The Missouri State Highway Patrol responded to a single vehicle accident with injuries in Iron County Friday evening.

At 6:35 p.m., Patricia A. Barton, 50, of Farmington was reportedly driving west on Hwy. 32 three miles west of Banner in a 1999 Jeep Wrangler when she failed to negotiate a curve, ran off the left side of the road and struck an embankment.

The patrol's reports states Barton was transported by ambulance to Parkland Medical Center in Farmington with moderate injuries. The vehicle damage was listed as extensive and it was taken away by Abney’s Towing.

