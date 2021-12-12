 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

MSHP reports accident

WEB only Crash
File

The Missouri State Highway Patrol responded to a single vehicle accident with injuries in Iron County Friday evening.

At 6:35 p.m., Patricia A. Barton, 50, of Farmington was reportedly driving west on Hwy. 32 three miles west of Banner in a 1999 Jeep Wrangler when she failed to negotiate a curve, ran off the left side of the road and struck an embankment.

The patrol's reports states Barton was transported by ambulance to Parkland Medical Center in Farmington with moderate injuries. The vehicle damage was listed as extensive and it was taken away by Abney’s Towing.

0 comments
0
0
1
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

MSHP reports accident

MSHP reports accident

The Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) responded to an accident with injuries in Washington County Monday morning.

Watch Now: Related Video

'Lost it all again': Kentucky tornadoes survivor

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News