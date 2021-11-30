MSHP reports accident

The Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) responded to an accident with injuries in Washington County Monday morning.
According to the MSHP report, Taylor L. Gillam, 20, of Potosi was traveling west on Moses Road west of Route C at 7:50 a.m. when he traveled off the right side of the road and struck a tree. Gillam was listed as not wearing a seatbelt and was transported to Washington County Memorial Hospital with moderate injuries, the report reads.
The 2014 GMC Terrain he was operating was listed as totaled and towed from the scene by Blackie’s Auto.