MSHP reports four fatalities, several accidents

Separate motorcycle accidents resulted in multiple fatalities and injuries Sunday and Monday in St. Francois, Washington, and Iron counties.

An Illinois man was killed in an accident in Washington County involving three motorcycles on Monday.

According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) crash report, three motorcyclists were traveling north on Highway 21 Monday afternoon.

The report states that at 3 p.m., 22-year-old Jarrett Sarver of O’Fallon, Illinois, was operating a 2021 Yamaha FZ10 motorcycle and stopped in traffic because of congestion ahead of him in the area of Highway 21 and Purcell Drive in Potosi.

At the same time, 20-year-old Jacob Cost of Belleville, Illinois, was riding a 2022 Yamaha YZFR7 motorcycle and reportedly failed to see Sarver stopping. The two bikes collided, ejecting Sarver, according to the report.

Just after the collision, the report states Awstun Galligan, 21, of O’Fallon, Illinois, was unable to avoid the crash, and his 2016 Yamaha FZ07 motorcycle struck Sarver.

The MSHP reports Sarver was transported by Washington County Ambulance District to Mercy Hospital South, where he was pronounced deceased at 7:39 p.m. by medical staff. Cost reportedly sustained minor injuries in the accident and was taken to Washington County Memorial Hospital by Washington County Ambulance. Galligan was uninjured in the collision, according to the report.

All three motorcyclists were reportedly wearing helmets during the crash, and damage to the three bikes was listed as minor.

In a separate Washington County accident earlier on Monday, a motorcyclist and passenger were seriously injured after their motorcycle hit a downed tree branch.

The MSHP crash report states that 30-year-old Ryan Piatchek was operating a 2006 Yamaha Roadstar motorcycle with his passenger, 33-year-old Barbara Piatchek, both of Troy.

The report indicates the pair were heading east on Route CC, east of Lakeshore Drive, at around noon on Monday when the motorcycle traveled off the right side of the roadway and struck a downed tree branch, ejecting both motorists.

Ryan and Barbara were seriously injured in the crash, and transported by Washington County Ambulance to Mercy Hospital South for treatment, according to the MSHP.

The report states that neither Ryan nor Barbara were wearing safety devices, and damage to the bike was listed as moderate.

A Fenton man was injured in a separate ATV accident early Monday morning in the Goose Creek lake development.

According to the MSHP crash report, at 12:35 a.m., 53-year-old Raymond Stippey of Fenton was operating a 2016 Polaris Sportsman ATV south on County Line Drive near Dogwood Trail in Goose Creek when he came upon two side-by-sides heading north and taking up both lanes of the roadway.

The report states Stippey swerved to the right to avoid the oncoming vehicles, causing his ATV to travel off the right road edge and eject the man. The ATV reportedly overturned and came to rest on its side.

Stippey was seriously injured in the crash and transported by St. Francois County Ambulance District to Mercy Hospital South, according to the report.

The MSHP noted that Stippey was not wearing a helmet, and damage to the ATV was listed as minor.

An area man was killed in a motorcycle accident on Sunday in Iron County.

The MSHP crash report states that Corey A. McCoy, 35, of Farmington, was riding a 2006 Victory motorcycle south on Route N Sunday afternoon.

At 3:10 p.m., the report states McCoy traveled off the right side of the roadway and struck a tree five miles northwest of Ironton.

McCoy was transported by Iron County Ambulance to Iron County Medical Center, according to the report.

The MSHP reports that McCoy was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, and damage to the motorcycle was listed as total.

Another fatal motorcycle accident happened on Sunday in Ste. Genevieve County, claiming the life of a St. Louis man.

The MSHP report states Bruce A. Dunlop, 72, of St. Louis, was operating a 2014 Harley-Davidson FLHR motorcycle south on Route O early Sunday afternoon.

The report states Dunlop failed to negotiate a curve to the left, traveled off the right side of the roadway, and overturned on Route O north of Highway 32. The man was pronounced deceased on the scene at 12:45 p.m. by Ste. Genevieve County EMS, according to the MSHP.

Dunlop was reportedly not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, and damage to the motorcycle was listed in the report as total.

As previously reported, another fatality occurred on Sunday. Joshua J. Tripp, 26, of Park Hills, died after an accident involving his 2002 Honda VT600C east on Route O west of Hillsboro Road in St. Francois County.

Bobby Radford is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at bradford@dailyjournalonline.com

