MSHP reports many accidents, one fatality

Eaves was transported to Missouri Baptist Hospital Sullivan by Missouri Baptist Ambulance and treated for moderate injuries. Cox was taken to Mercy Hospital St. Louis by Arch Helicopter and treated for serious injuries.

At 7:38 p.m. Saturday in St. Francois County, Gracie A. Thompson, 21, of Farmington, was traveling north on Highway 221, south of Henson Road, when the 2013 Nissan Altima ,crossed the center of the road and collided head-on with a 2003 Buick Century driven by a juvenile, 17, of Belleview, according to MSHP.

Thompson received minor injuries and was transported to Parkland Health Center in Farmington. The other driver was transported to Parkland Health Center in Farmington by St. Francois County Ambulance and treated for moderate injuries. A second juvenile, 14, of Middlebrook, was transported to Parkland Health Center Farmington with moderate injuries.

Also in St. Francois County, at 6:09 p.m. Saturday, James B. Silva, 62, of Ironton, was driving a 1986 Harley Davidson XLH 883 south on Route N when he traveled off the right edge of the road, struck an embankment and was ejected. Silva was transported to Parkland Health Center by St. Francois County Ambulance with serious injuries, according to MSHP.