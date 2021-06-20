MSHP reports many accidents, one fatality

During the weekend, several accidents were reported by the Missouri State Highway Patrol, including one fatality in St. Francois County.
At 11:50 a.m. Saturday, Charley A. Rolen, 31, of Farmington, was traveling north on Woodlawn Drive, south of Holly Tree Lane, in a 2016 Chevrolet Trax when she crossed into the path of a southbound 2000 Ford F-350 driven by Byron R. Gross, 18, of Farmington.
Rolen was pronounced dead on the scene by the St. Francois County coroner and transported to the St. Francois County Morgue. Gross, passengers Hunter Patterson, 20, and a juvenile, 17, all of Farmington, suffered minor injuries and were taken to Parkland Health Center, according to MSHP.
The patrol report states Rolen was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the accident.
At 2:40 a.m. Sunday in Madison County, a 2001 Harley Davidson Electra Glide driven by Brandon C. Graham, 30, of Fredericktown, was traveling west on Highway 72, ten miles east of Fredericktown, when he ran off the road and struck a tree.
Graham was transported by helicopter to Barnes Jewish Hospital in St. Louis and treated for moderate injuries, according to MSHP.
At 10:55 p.m. Saturday in Franklin County, the patrol reports that a 2004 Chevrolet Silverado was being driven north on Highway 185 by Emily T. Eaves, 22, of Farmington, when she crossed the centerline and struck the left side of a southbound 2008 Chrysler 300 driven by Everett L. Cox, 49, of Sullivan.
Eaves was transported to Missouri Baptist Hospital Sullivan by Missouri Baptist Ambulance and treated for moderate injuries. Cox was taken to Mercy Hospital St. Louis by Arch Helicopter and treated for serious injuries.
At 7:38 p.m. Saturday in St. Francois County, Gracie A. Thompson, 21, of Farmington, was traveling north on Highway 221, south of Henson Road, when the 2013 Nissan Altima ,crossed the center of the road and collided head-on with a 2003 Buick Century driven by a juvenile, 17, of Belleview, according to MSHP.
Thompson received minor injuries and was transported to Parkland Health Center in Farmington. The other driver was transported to Parkland Health Center in Farmington by St. Francois County Ambulance and treated for moderate injuries. A second juvenile, 14, of Middlebrook, was transported to Parkland Health Center Farmington with moderate injuries.
Also in St. Francois County, at 6:09 p.m. Saturday, James B. Silva, 62, of Ironton, was driving a 1986 Harley Davidson XLH 883 south on Route N when he traveled off the right edge of the road, struck an embankment and was ejected. Silva was transported to Parkland Health Center by St. Francois County Ambulance with serious injuries, according to MSHP.
At 10 a.m. Saturday in St. Francois County, Katherine Triminio, 24, of St. Louis, was driving a 2019 Can Am Outlander on Trail 770 near Trail 750 at St. Joe State Park when, the patrol report states, she traveled too fast while attempting a left turn, overturned and was ejected.