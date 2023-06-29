The Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) reported a few midweek accidents, many involving juveniles.

MSHP troop C reports an accident on Monday involving a 2010 Acura TSX driven by Melanie Edwards, 54 of East Saint Louis, Illinois. The report states that the Acura was heading south on Highway 55 in Ste. Genevieve County before it veered off the side of the road and struck a tree.

Edwards was reported as having minor injuries, and transported to Jefferson Mercy Hospital. The report states that the Acura also received minor damage and was towed by D&S Towing.

Mshp Troop E has reports a collision on Sunday involving a 2010 Jeep Patriot. The Jeep, reported as driven by Robert Harrison, 48, of Farmington, was heading south on Highway U, approximately 1 mile east of Belleview in Iron County with a juvenile passenger. The report states that the accident occurred when the Jeep veered off the right side of the road and collided with the end of a bridge.

As per the report, both Harrison and the juvenile sustained minor injuries and were transported to Iron County Medical Center via ambulance.

The Jeep was deemed a total loss and was subsequently reported as towed away by Adams Custom Auto.

In an unrelated wreck on Sunday, MSHP Troop C reports a wreck involving a 2008 Chevy Cobalt driven by a female juvenile from Farmington. The Cobalt was reported as heading north on Hillsboro Road in St. Francois County before running off the road after failing to make a left on a curve. The report states that the vehicle overcorrected and returned to the road, before running off the left side and striking a ditch.

The juvenile was reported as having minor injuries, and was transported to Parkland Hospital in Farmington. The Cobalt was reported as in moderate condition, and was taken from the ditch by Marler's Towing.