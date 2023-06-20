The Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) reported a Father's Day rollover fatality involving a 10-year-old and an ATV, and other accidents.

According to MSHP Troop C, a fatal accident occurred last Sunday involving two juveniles on 10334 Avon Rd. in Ste. Genevieve County. The report states a 2009 Polaris Ranger, driven by one juvenile, 12, from Valles Mines, with another juvenile passenger, 10, from Festus, was traversing through a field. According to the report, the driver attempted to make a sharp U-turn and overturned.

The report states the 10-year-old juvenile passenger was reported dead at the scene and transported to Basler Funeral Home by Ste. Genevieve County coroner. No other injuries were reported. No damage was listed to the ATV.

In an unrelated report, MSHP Troop C responded to a motorcycle wreck on Monday involving a 1995 Suzuki VS800, driven by Ronald Sulik Jr., 32, of Gloucester, Virginia. The report states that the bike was heading south on Highway 221 in St. Francois County before failing to negotiate a left curve and running off the side of the road, overturning and striking a fence.

According to the patrol, Sulik was taken by Air Evac to Mercy Hospital in serious condition. The report states he was not wearing a helmet.

The report also states that Marler's Towing took the bike from the scene with extensive damage.

MSHP Troop C reported another accident on Monday involving a 2017 Chevy Cruze, driven by Joshua Heck, 41, of Arnold and a 2014 Ford Escape, driven by Tonya Grau, 53, from Bloomsdale. The report states that the Cruze attempted to avoid tire debris in the road while heading east on Route Y in Ste. Genevieve County, but lost control and hit the Escape in the opposite lane on its front left side before sliding off the road.

The report states Grau was transported to Mercy Hospital by ambulance with minor injuries.

The 2017 Chevy Cruze was towed by Ste. Genevieve County Towing with extensive damage, while the 2014 Ford Escape was towed by D and S Towing, also with extensive damage.

MSHP Troop C reported an accident on Saturday involving a 2012 Ford F-150 driven by Amanda Richardson, 45, of Park Hills, and a 2019 Buick Encore with driver Laurie Jany, 57, of Walsh, Illinois, and passenger Mark Glander, 56, from Walsh, Illinois. The report states that the Ford F-150 was at a stop sign on the exit from Highway 55 leading onto Highway 32 in Ste. Genevieve County, before failing to yield to the Buick, causing it to strike the driver's side of the truck.

The report indicates Richardson was taken by ambulance to Parkland Health Center, suffering minor injuries.

The patrol states Glander and Jany were both taken by ambulance to Ste. Genevieve Memorial Hospital with minor injuries. According to MSHP, all parties were wearing seat belts.

It was reported that both the Ford F-150 and Buick Encore were taken from the scene by Ives Towing with extensive damage.