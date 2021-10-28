MSHP reports multiple Washington County accidents

The Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) reported a multi-vehicle crash on Wednesday evening in Washington County.
According to the MSHP, a 2003 Ford-150 being driven east on Highway 8 by Parrish T. Strodder, 58, of Dexter traveled into the westbound lane to avoid hitting a stopped vehicle, and its left rear side struck the front left side of a westbound 2021 Jeep Cherokee being driven by Eli R. Berry, 23, of Potosi.
Berry and a passenger, Haley B. Jolly, 24, of Potosi, were taken to Washington County Memorial Hospital with reportedly minor injuries. Both vehicles were totaled. According to MSHP, Berry was wearing a seat belt, Jolly and Strodder were not.
The patrol also reported a crash on Tuesday in Washington County on Highway 47 east of Route H.
MSHP's report says a 2004 Ford Excursion being driven by Dinell E. Edwards, 49, of Lonedell, was stopped to make a right turn, with a 2009 Ford Expedition being driven by Duane L. Cornman, 57, of Potosi, stopped behind the Excursion.
A 2006 Pontiac Grand Prix being driven by Jennifer McClain, 50, of Potosi, reportedly struck the rear of the Expedition, pushing it into the rerar of the Excursion.
McClain's injuries were reportedly moderate and she was taken to Mercy Hospital South. The patrol said both women were wearing seat belts, Cornman was not.
Damage listed to the Excursion was minor, to the Expedition was extensive, and the Grand Prix was totaled.
The patrol reported a single-car accident in Washington County on Monday, when a 2003 Dodge Durango being driven by Teresa L. Hoffman, 50, of Cadet, was traveling north on Highway 47, north of Roderick Road, when it traveled off the left side of the road and struck a tree.
Hoffman's injuries were listed as serious, and she was taken to Barnes-Jewish Hospital by helicopter.
The patrol reported another Washington County accident on Sunday night when a 1989 GMC Sierra being driven north by Daniel L. Hurtgen, 66, of De Soto, lost control on the wet pavement along a curve on Route P north of Hipoint Church Road. MSHP's report says the driver overcorrected, causing the Sierra to travel off the east edge of the road.
Hurtgen's injuries were listed as serious and he was taken to Mercy Hospital South.