MSHP reports multiple Washington County accidents

The Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) reported a multi-vehicle crash on Wednesday evening in Washington County.

According to the MSHP, a 2003 Ford-150 being driven east on Highway 8 by Parrish T. Strodder, 58, of Dexter traveled into the westbound lane to avoid hitting a stopped vehicle, and its left rear side struck the front left side of a westbound 2021 Jeep Cherokee being driven by Eli R. Berry, 23, of Potosi.

Berry and a passenger, Haley B. Jolly, 24, of Potosi, were taken to Washington County Memorial Hospital with reportedly minor injuries. Both vehicles were totaled. According to MSHP, Berry was wearing a seat belt, Jolly and Strodder were not.

The patrol also reported a crash on Tuesday in Washington County on Highway 47 east of Route H.

MSHP's report says a 2004 Ford Excursion being driven by Dinell E. Edwards, 49, of Lonedell, was stopped to make a right turn, with a 2009 Ford Expedition being driven by Duane L. Cornman, 57, of Potosi, stopped behind the Excursion.

A 2006 Pontiac Grand Prix being driven by Jennifer McClain, 50, of Potosi, reportedly struck the rear of the Expedition, pushing it into the rerar of the Excursion.