MSHP reports multiple weekend accidents

The Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) reported multiple accidents over the weekend.

Early Sunday morning, a 2003 Ford Mustang driven by a 17-year-old juvenile from Bonne Terre was traveling north on Pendleton Road when the car traveled off the left side of the road and struck an embankment, according to the report.

The MSHP reports neither the juvenile nor the car’s occupant, Braden A. Buffington, 20, of Park Hills were wearing seat belts. Both the juvenile and Buffington were transported by the St. Francois County Ambulance District to Parkland Health Center.

The report states the 2003 Ford Mustang received minor damage, and was taken by Marler's Towing.

According to the patrol, at 11:12 p.m. on Saturday, a 2016 Kia Rio driven by Dolores F. Miller, 51, of Farmington was traveling east on Cartee Road when the car traveled off the right side of the road and struck a tree.

Miller, who according to the report was not wearing a seat belt, received minor injuries and was taken to Parkland Health Center in Farmington by the St. Francois County Ambulance District. A 51-year-old passenger in the car, Susan E. Barton of Annapolis, received serious injuries. The report said Barton was not wearing a seat belt, and was transported to Mercy Hospital South by the St. Francois County Ambulance District.

The Kia Rio is reported to be totaled, and was taken by Marler's Towing.

Friday afternoon in Jefferson County, at Highway 21 and Highway 110, a 1998 Dodge Dakota driven by 47-year-old Jesse M. Brawley of Farmington was reportedly making a left turn onto Highway 110 from Highway 21 when the Dakota struck a 2021 Ram 2500 driven by Martin Alcala, 43, of De Soto, as the truck was crossing the northbound lanes. After hitting the truck, the Dakota was pushed into a 2005 GMC Yukon driven by 62-year-old Julia L. Scott of Potosi.

Two people were reported to receive injuries in this accident. A passenger in the Dakota, Kanial A. Smock, 42, of Park Hills, was said to have received moderate injuries while wearing a seat belt. Smock was transported by Valle Ambulance District to Mercy Hospital South. Scott was also reported to be wearing a seat belt, and received minor injuries. She was taken by Joachim Plattin Ambulance District to Mercy Hospital Jefferson.

Both the 1998 Dodge Dakota and the 2004 GMC Yukon are reported as totaled, and were removed by Shanks Towing. The 2021 Ram 2500 received moderate damage, and was towed by Reds Towing.