MSHP reports several crashes

The Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) has been busy recently with a number of accidents in the Troop C region, including one involving a school bus.

On Friday at 3:35 p.m., according to the MSHP report, a 2016 Chevy Colorado driven by Dennis E. Page, 71, of Wappapello, failed to brake on eastbound Highway 8 at Saturn Road in Washington County while a 2003 Chevy Trailblazer driven by Kenneth J. Gaylord, 64, of Mineral Point, was stopped ahead of the Colorado, waiting for a school bus to unload children.

The impact to the Trailblazer reportedly caused Gaylord minor injuries and he was taken to Washington County Memorial Hospital. The patrol reported moderate damage to the vehicle. The Colorado's damage was listed as extensive, but Page was reportedly uninjured.

Both men were noted as wearing seat belts.

On Friday morning, three juveniles were reported seriously injured. According to MSHP, a 16-year-old male from Ironton was driving a 2002 Mercury Grand Marquis too fast for road conditions on westbound Route NN, east of Indian Creek in St. Francois County. The car began to skid, travelled off the right side of the road and struck a tree, causing the driver to be ejected. The vehicle reportedly returned to the road.

The driver and two female passengers, 15 and 16, both also from Ironton, were reported as seriously injured and taken by St. Francois County Ambulance to Parkland and Mercy South hospitals. None were noted as wearing seat belts. The car was totaled.

The MSHP reports show that on Thursday at about 5:30 p.m. in Jefferson County, a 2014 Ford Flex being driven by Tayler J. Abel, 28, of De Soto, was traveling in the designated left turn lane of southbound U.S. 67, getting ready to make a left turn onto Montauk Drive when a 2008 Saturn Vue being driven by Pamela Williams, 62, of Bonne Terre, was traveling north on U.S. 67. The patrol reports the Flex tried to cross northbound U.S. 67 and struck the front of the Saturn.

Both women were listed as wearing seat belts. Williams' injuries were listed as moderate, Abel's injuries were listed as minor and both were taken to Mercy Hospital Jefferson by Joachim Plattin Ambulance District. The patrol reports no insurance for Abel.

Sarah Haas is the assistant editor for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at 573-518-3617 or at shaas@dailyjournalonline.com.

