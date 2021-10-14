 Skip to main content
MSHP reports single-car accident Tuesday night
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a Bonne Terre man received moderate injuries in a single car accident in St. Francois County Tuesday evening.

According to the MSHP report, Dawson L. Harper, 21, of Bonne Terre, was driving a 2006 Chevy Impala about 9:30 p.m. Tuesday night when the northbound car traveled off the right side of Route E, north of Archer Lane, and overturned.

The patrol reports he was taken to Parkland Health Center by St. Francois County Ambulance. His injuries were listed as moderate, and his car was totaled.

He was reportedly wearing a seat belt.

Sarah Haas is the assistant editor for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at 573-518-3617 or at shaas@dailyjournalonline.com.

